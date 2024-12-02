Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
Mumbai: Man stabs teen sister-in-law over family dispute, arrested

The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested 21-year-old Awez Qureshi on charges of brutally assaulting his 17-year-old sister-in-law and attempting to kill her by stabbing her with a knife

Dua Lipa reacts to performing on Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup

02 December,2024 12:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2 song 'Peelings' is Rashmika Mandanna's 'hardest shoot ever'

After the release of the song Peelings from Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that it is the toughest song she shot ever in her career. She also credited Allu Arjun for a specific reason

02 December,2024 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
HC temporarily restrains Pune eatery from using 'Burger King' name

The Bombay High Court temporarily restrained a Pune eatery from using 'Burger King' pending a trademark appeal by the US-based fast-food giant. The court expedited the hearing and mandated financial record preservation for both parties.

02 December,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Dua Lipa performance: Here are other popular Indian-foreign music crossovers

Dua Lipa took the stage in Mumbai on Saturday, and one highlight that fans can’t get over is her performance on the viral Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup, which was created by DJ Ruchir. While the former is one of Dua Lipa’s most popular songs, the latter is a hit Bollywood song from the movie Baadshah, sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. As this cultural amalgamation sets in, here are other such crossovers and collaborations between Indian and foreign music artistes that you can go back to.

02 December,2024 12:37 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Another ton in sight for Virat Kohli

Team India will bank on star India batter’s impressive Adelaide record — three centuries and one half-century in four Tests — to boost their chances in the second Test

02 December,2024 12:05 PM IST | Canberra (Australia) | Rohan Koli

