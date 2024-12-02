-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested 21-year-old Awez Qureshi on charges of brutally assaulting his 17-year-old sister-in-law and attempting to kill her by stabbing her with a knife
After the release of the song Peelings from Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that it is the toughest song she shot ever in her career. She also credited Allu Arjun for a specific reason02 December,2024 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Bombay High Court temporarily restrained a Pune eatery from using 'Burger King' pending a trademark appeal by the US-based fast-food giant. The court expedited the hearing and mandated financial record preservation for both parties.02 December,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai
Dua Lipa took the stage in Mumbai on Saturday, and one highlight that fans can’t get over is her performance on the viral Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup, which was created by DJ Ruchir. While the former is one of Dua Lipa’s most popular songs, the latter is a hit Bollywood song from the movie Baadshah, sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. As this cultural amalgamation sets in, here are other such crossovers and collaborations between Indian and foreign music artistes that you can go back to.02 December,2024 12:37 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Team India will bank on star India batter’s impressive Adelaide record — three centuries and one half-century in four Tests — to boost their chances in the second Test02 December,2024 12:05 PM IST | Canberra (Australia) | Rohan Koli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT