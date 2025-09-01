Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Farokh Engineer reacts to Harbhajan-Sreesanth's controversial video from IPL 2008
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

Mumbai fears Maratha–OBC clash amid daily commuter chaos

On August 31, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange announced he would intensify his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan by ceasing to drink water from Monday. The protest will enter its fourth day, as the Mumbai police has given him another extension of a day to continue the agitation

Sweet Home actor Go Min-si denies bullying disabled classmates

Sweet Home actor Go Min-si denies bullying disabled classmates

01 September,2025 12:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS Jungkook reacts to the controversy of fan intruding his house

BTS Jungkook reacts to the controversy of fan intruding his house

BTS Jungkook recently went live on his birthday, ringing in his 28th birthday with his fans. During his birthday stream, the BTS member addressed the controversy about a fan intruding on his house

01 September,2025 12:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maratha protester Vijay Ghogre’s mortal remains taken to Latur

Maratha protester Vijay Ghogre’s mortal remains taken to Latur

Village raises funds for last rites as local Vijay Ghogre dies at morcha

01 September,2025 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Aditi Alurkar
Lifestyle News
Ganeshotsav 2025: The ultimate men's fashion guide for the festive season

Ganeshotsav 2025: The ultimate men's fashion guide for the festive season

Fashion experts offer styling tips and fashion inspiration for men, moving beyond the standard kurta-pajama, with ways to incorporate traditional motifs with a modern twist

01 September,2025 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
News
US: 17 injured as multi-vehicle collision shuts expressway

US: 17 injured as multi-vehicle collision shuts expressway

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, officials said

01 September,2025 07:56 AM IST | Lindale (US) | Agencies

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK