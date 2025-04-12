Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
IPL 2025

In Focus

Nagpur factory explosion death toll climbs to five

Five others are undergoing treatment at a hospital; the blast occurred on Friday at 7 pm at MMP Aluminium Industries in Umred MIDC in Nagpur district

Watch! Fans throng to see Rajinikanth as he arrives in Kerala for Jailer 2 shoot

Watch! Fans throng to see Rajinikanth as he arrives in Kerala for Jailer 2 shoot

12 April,2025 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Shreya Ghoshal drops new song on the auspicious occasion

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Shreya Ghoshal drops new song on the auspicious occasion

With a voice that resonates across generations, Shreya Ghoshal delivers a soul-soothing rendition in the form of Jai Hanuman that embodies devotion, grace, and purity in its truest form

12 April,2025 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Submarine points to ensure waterlogging doesn’t hinder train ops

Mumbai: Submarine points to ensure waterlogging doesn’t hinder train ops

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces the innovation as well as state-of-the-art signalling system Kavach 5.0

12 April,2025 08:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: As Coachella 2025 gets underway, here are glimpses from Day 1

IN PHOTOS: As Coachella 2025 gets underway, here are glimpses from Day 1

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns for yet another year ever since it started in 1999. Known to be one of the biggest music festivals in the US, it will take place from April 11 to 20 this year. As it gets underway, here are some colourful photos

12 April,2025 01:04 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
'Digvesh’s celebration is a harmless act': Coach

'Digvesh’s celebration is a harmless act': Coach

This time though Rathi did not sign in the air, but bent down and mimicked the act of signing on the grass.

12 April,2025 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Bipin Dani

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK