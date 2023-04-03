- Latest News
Addressing a rally in Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday he also alleged that the BJP 'took corrupt people from opposition parties to their party'
'Bholaa', the action thriller film that also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur03 April,2023 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Rajya Sabha member said the PM's degree should be displayed at the entrance of Parliament building. Let the lawmakers and the country be aware of his educational qualification, he added03 April,2023 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Even as India hosts many music festivals every year, festival goers and stakeholders who are actively working with those who are differently-abled say there is a lot more that needs to be done by organisers to ensure that they have a memorable experience, suggesting easy ways it can be done03 April,2023 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
"Didn't have a great start but was a good effort from Tilak at the end. But the bowlers didn't bowl well. We didn't bat well enough, it was a good pitch. Some of the shorts he played today, he showed a lot of courage03 April,2023 01:15 PM IST | Bangalore | IANS
