Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
Opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested: Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing a rally in Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday he also alleged that the BJP 'took corrupt people from opposition parties to their party'

IN PHOTOS: Kriti to Priyanka, celebs give creative twist to saree at NMACC

03 April,2023 02:53 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Bholaa BO: Ajay Devgn-starrer collects Rs 44.28 cr in extended first weekend

'Bholaa', the action thriller film that also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur

03 April,2023 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Let Parliament and country be aware of PM Modi's academic qualification: Raut

The Rajya Sabha member said the PM's degree should be displayed at the entrance of Parliament building. Let the lawmakers and the country be aware of his educational qualification, he added

03 April,2023 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Here’s how music festival organisers in India can help those who are differently

Even as India hosts many music festivals every year, festival goers and stakeholders who are actively working with those who are differently-abled say there is a lot more that needs to be done by organisers to ensure that they have a memorable experience, suggesting easy ways it can be done

03 April,2023 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2023: We didn't bat well enough, it was a good pitch, admits Rohit Sharma

"Didn't have a great start but was a good effort from Tilak at the end. But the bowlers didn't bowl well. We didn't bat well enough, it was a good pitch. Some of the shorts he played today, he showed a lot of courage

03 April,2023 01:15 PM IST | Bangalore | IANS

