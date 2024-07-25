-
Latest News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday. Follow LIVE Updates here
The Ambani family will continue celebrating Anant and Radhika's wedding in London. For the same, the family has booked a 7-star hotel for 2 months25 July,2024 04:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IMD, in its Pune weather update, forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district on July 24 and July 25, 2024. The alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places for next three-four hours.25 July,2024 01:51 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated and transformed different aspects of education, diversifying possibilities in the field and raising ethical concerns. Educators and experts discuss its scope and reveal the challenges25 July,2024 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Matunga lads begin under-16 inter-school title defence with hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bombay Scottish25 July,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa
