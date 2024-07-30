Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: As rains take a break, city witnesses high temperature

Parts of Maharashtra also recorded low rainfall and some of the districts reported high temperature on July 30

Ent Top Stories: SRK to undergo eye surgery, Actors react to Wayanad landslides

30 July,2024 09:03 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Revisiting Sidharth Malhotra's romantic proposal to Kiara Advani in Rome

As Kiara Advani turns a year older, we revisit her romantic proposal story in Rome. The actress had shared the story on an episode of Koffee With Karan

30 July,2024 09:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
WR revises Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train timings, check details

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the timings of Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was being revised w.e.f. 24th August, 2024

30 July,2024 05:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Intimate dining over niche, regional cuisines in Mumbai

Delving deeper into cozy culinary setups, Midday caught up with home chefs, serving piping hot broths made right in their kitchens

30 July,2024 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
EXCLUSIVE

Mid-Day Premium ‘Likhke le loh’: Manu Bhaker’s uncle hopeful for gold in women’s 25m pistol

Uncle Mahendar Bhaker said he was always confident that Manu would win India more than one medal in Paris

30 July,2024 08:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


