Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC fines 77 for open burning of waste in H-West
Mumbai: BEST seeks Rs 3,000 crore BMC aid for new buses
Mumbai: FOB to ease crowding at Kanjurmarg; to be ready in a month
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge girder to be launched on Saturday night
Commuters in Mumbai say, 'Need escalator at Himalaya FOB soon'
City News

In Focus

Kandivali's 116-acre MIDC plot to be cleared of clubs & other illegal entities
Midday Impact

The 116-acre MIDC plot in Kandivli is now expected to be cleared of all restaurants, clubs, sports turf and other retail entities that came up illegally on the land

Animal secures 5th spot among top 10 highest advance booking, says report

01 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Dunki: SRK calls Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'saaf suthra entertainment'

On November 30, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming video of a toddler dancing to 'Lutt Putt Gaya' alongside a cute note

01 December,2023 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Forest officials crack down on illegal parking at Aarey

Six vehicles confiscated, locals warned against encroaching on eco-sensitive zone, littering

01 December,2023 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Constipation can lead to poor mental health and cognitive decline: Experts

Mid-Day Premium Constipation can lead to poor mental health and cognitive decline: Experts

While this might perplex you, health experts confirm a connection between the gut and the mind. If you experience chronic constipation, it can lead to poor mental health and cognitive decline

01 December,2023 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
'Men in Blue' eye their third win against Aussies

India’s bowlers need to put on an impressive show as hosts eye T20I series win over Australia tonight

01 December,2023 07:40 AM IST | Raipur | PTI

Trending News:


