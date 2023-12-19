Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: Their market razed, fish vendors refuse to shift to spot picked by BMC

Dealers cite lack of ventilation, ramps for loading and unloading fish, insufficient space; BMC refutes claims, says new space will be well-organised, hygienic

Veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital

19 December,2023 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre kickstarts pre-wedding festivities

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre marriage: The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 21st December

19 December,2023 06:47 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Malabar Hill reservoir needs just minor repairs, says expert committee

Structure in excellent condition, panel to reconvene for final decision, report to be submitted on January 15

19 December,2023 01:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
Mumbai cheesemaker, emcee and DJ tell you how to get the party started

The festive season brings with it parties. Planning a party can often get overwhelming and that is why mid-day.com spoke to a Mumbai-based cheesemaker, Emcee and DJ to help you plan your party

19 December,2023 10:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Need a few more months to be match-fit feels Rishabh Pant

The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to feature in IPL 2024 starting on March 22. The Delhi Capitals skipper, who will be present at the mini-auction alongside Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting here, had a close shave after his car hit a divider on National Highway

19 December,2023 12:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


