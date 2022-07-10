In Focus
Mumbai
Maharashtra: No roads in Palghar village put ailing residents at risk10 July,2022 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma After mum of twins faced delay in healthcare due to lack of road infra, another 35-yr-old’s family forced to rush woman in makeshift palanquin to save her life
The actor has now responded to Alia's post, sharing their experience working together and wishing her all the best with her baby10 July,2022 02:17 PM IST | Washington | ANI
On July 8, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shriniwas Panhale received a tip off about a sex racket at Thai Spa10 July,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
A heavy downpour in the city calls for monsoon munchies, music and good reads. Here's a quick round-up of our top feature stories you cannot miss during the weekend10 July,2022 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a surprise move on Saturday, Pant opened the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched a rapid 49-run stand for the first wicket10 July,2022 12:35 PM IST | Birmingham | ANI