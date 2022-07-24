×
Man tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, fourth case in country
Look into Envoclean operations, pollution board tells Maharashtra
Mumbai: Three arrested for posing as eunuchs and duping Chakala family
Covid-19 vaccines safe: China
Mumbai: Man robbed of gold worth Rs 1.68 cr in Dadar

Mumbai reports 238 Covid-19 cases, two deaths, 274 recoveries

As per BMC, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.024 per cent

Mumbai: Man robbed of gold worth Rs 1.68 cr in Dadar

In Pictures: Hrithik -Saba walk hand-in-hand at the airport after their vacation

'Fantastic Four' movie to release in 2024 as part of Marvel Phase 6

Jon Watts was originally attached to helm the film, which was first revealed to be in development at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con

24 July,2022 12:27 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Maharashtra sees 2,015 Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, 1,916 recoveries

The recovery count increased by 1,916 to touch 78,71,507, leaving Maharashtra with 14,692 active cases

24 July,2022 06:57 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Parents Day 2022: Seven scenic railway stays you can enjoy with your parents

From authentically-converted Pullman railway carriages that capture the nostalgic glamour of rail travel to a train that stays permanently stationed on a historic bridge high above a national park, there is something for train buffs

24 July,2022 06:34 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Cristiano Ronaldo in limbo as top clubs turn their backs on Man Utd star

The Portugal superstar shocked United earlier this month with his bombshell exit request after the team’s failure to qualify for the Champions League

24 July,2022 07:34 AM IST | London | AFP

