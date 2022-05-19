×
Breaking News
Maharashtra will be enraged if Raj Thackeray is harmed, says hoarding in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Puntamba farmers to launch fresh agitation over sugarcane woes
Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case tomorrow
Supreme Court dismisses plea to review decision on removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head
ED files money laundering case against Raj Kundra for producing pornography films
Headmistress sent to jail in Assam for bringing cooked beef to school
SC to hear challenge to Gyanvapi mosque survey on May 20, asks Varanasi court to desist from hearing today
'Made in India' skin test for TB to be introduced soon: Mansukh Mandaviya

In Focus

Mumbai: Man dies in slab collapse at under-construction building in Malad

The incident took place at Zakaria road in Malad (west) in the afternoon, when the victim, Raj Kumar Soni, stepped out to answer nature's call and a slab from the building fell on him

Man rides cycle to his wedding venue as mark of protest against high fuel price

Man rides cycle to his wedding venue as mark of protest against high fuel price
Ranbir announces Toolsidas Junior OTT date; Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi

Ranbir announces Toolsidas Junior OTT date; Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
One day India won't be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India: Deepika Padukone

One day India won't be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India: Deepika Padukone

During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Deepika spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way

19 May,2022 09:56 AM IST | Washington | ANI
News
'Air India bans smoking, consumption of intoxicating substances at workplace'

'Air India bans smoking, consumption of intoxicating substances at workplace'

The CHRO's communique to employees on Wednesday says, 'We as a responsible organisation completely prohibit smoking and consumption of any intoxicating substances at workplace'

19 May,2022 07:57 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
The macro impact of microaggressions experienced by LGBTQIA+ individuals

The macro impact of microaggressions experienced by LGBTQIA+ individuals

Premium

Earlier this week, International day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia was observed around the globe on May 17. Queer individuals across the spectrum share the microaggressions they regularly encounter and the stressors they experience every day

19 May,2022 09:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
My father didn't eat for 2-3 days when I was injured, recalls KKR's Rinku Singh
IPL 2022

My father didn't eat for 2-3 days when I was injured, recalls KKR's Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh said, the last five years of his career have been challenging, but he didn't lose self-belief during his injury times

19 May,2022 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK