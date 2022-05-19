In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Man dies in slab collapse at under-construction building in Malad19 May,2022 07:40 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI The incident took place at Zakaria road in Malad (west) in the afternoon, when the victim, Raj Kumar Soni, stepped out to answer nature's call and a slab from the building fell on him
-
-
-
The incident took place at Zakaria road in Malad (west) in the afternoon, when the victim, Raj Kumar Soni, stepped out to answer nature's call and a slab from the building fell on him
During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Deepika spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way19 May,2022 09:56 AM IST | Washington | ANI
The CHRO's communique to employees on Wednesday says, 'We as a responsible organisation completely prohibit smoking and consumption of any intoxicating substances at workplace'19 May,2022 07:57 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Earlier this week, International day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia was observed around the globe on May 17. Queer individuals across the spectrum share the microaggressions they regularly encounter and the stressors they experience every day19 May,2022 09:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Rinku Singh said, the last five years of his career have been challenging, but he didn't lose self-belief during his injury times19 May,2022 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS