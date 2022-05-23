×
Breaking News
Mumbaikars will get warnings on floods this monsoon
Kirit Somaiya's wife files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Sanjay Raut in Bombay High Court
Mumbai: BMC starts advance preparation for monkeypox; Kasturba Hospital reserves separate ward
Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court completes hearing, reserves decision
Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

In Focus

Exam time: Chill, kids, now it’s your teachers’ turn to take the test

BMC to get teaching staff to take IQ tests; depending on result, will customise training programmes to help improve their skills

Delhi Riots 2020: High Court seeks police stand on bail plea by accused

Priyanka Chopra's bruised face; Vicky Kaushal's birthday bash with Katrina Kaif Viral Photos

Entertainment News
Cannes 2022: Deepika reveals her retro side in green polka-dotted jumpsuit

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a new picture and a video. She smiled while striking some candid poses in front of the camera

23 May,2022 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court completes hearing, reserves decision

'The hearing was completed and the decision has been kept reserved. The next date of hearing will be given. We had given an application to provide us with a CD and photographs of the report submitted by the commission,' says Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side

23 May,2022 05:05 PM IST | Varanasi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Experience ‘Shakti’ at a Rini Dhumal retrospective at Fort’s NGMA this week

Over a year after renowned artist Rini Dhumal’s death, National Gallery of Modern Art’s retrospective is a fitting tribute to her legacy and closure for a long-pending show

23 May,2022 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Jemimah Rodrigues will have a point to prove

Following lots of talk of the possibility of a women’s IPL, the BCCI eventually stuck to the three-team, four-game format of the tournament, which was last played in November 2020 in UAE. It’s perhaps a good opportunity for the women cricketers, both in India as well as the 12 foreign recruits, to prove that they deserve more game time

23 May,2022 08:11 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale

