×
Breaking News
Rescue operation halted for crashed aircraft in Nepal due to snow
NCB vigilance probe indicates no extortion bid made to let off Aryan Khan
Maharashtra: Navneet Rana, husband, supporters booked for norm violations during welcome procession, temple event
Punjab: Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa district
Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police

In Focus

'Thane couple, their kids on board missing plane; kin asked to contact embassy'
Nepal

A small plane of Nepal's Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. Four members of a family from Mumbai are among 22 onboard the plane

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab
Kartik visits Kolkata; Sara holidays in Istanbul; KJo shares birthday video Bollywood Top Stories

Kartik visits Kolkata; Sara holidays in Istanbul; KJo shares birthday video
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her trip to Istanbul
See Post

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her trip to Istanbul

A few glimpses showed her posing for cameras with friends in front of tourist places in Istanbul. The 'Atrangi Re' actor captioned the post, "Bosses by the Bosphorus "

29 May,2022 09:46 AM IST | Istanbul (Turkey) | ANI
News
Rescue operation halted for crashed aircraft in Nepal due to snow

Rescue operation halted for crashed aircraft in Nepal due to snow

Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians, was found crashed in Kowang village of the Mustang district hours after it went missing in the mountainous district on Sunday morning

29 May,2022 07:16 PM IST | Kathmandu | ANI
Sports News
Pujara enjoys father-daughter time

Pujara enjoys father-daughter time

Pujara, who was dropped for the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, has been named in the team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England (July 1-5) in the UK

29 May,2022 08:18 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Sports News
Malaysia hold India to 3-3 draw but Sardar Singh's men inch closer to final

Malaysia hold India to 3-3 draw but Sardar Singh's men inch closer to final

India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on Saturday

29 May,2022 07:59 PM IST | Jakarta | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK