BREAKING: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Maharashtra reports 1,877 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai records 683 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 3,818

Nobody was injured in the incident

Uttar Pradesh: Four drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

'Laal Singh Chaddha' review; Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora

'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie review: Kabhi khushi kabhi Gump

Yes, this is the same story. It is not the same film. The Indian adaptation (by Atul Kulkarni) is totally seeped in desi, earthy imagination

11 August,2022 07:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
FDA to promote ‘Eat Right Food’ in school canteens and community kitchens
As a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, FDA Mumbai to start an initiative on freedom from junk food

11 August,2022 06:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Raksha Bandhan: Special recipes siblings can cook and enjoy together

When it comes to cooking for special occasions, it's a good idea to prepare ahead of time. Here are some recipes you can enjoy with your family on Raksha Bandhan

11 August,2022 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
KL Rahul to lead India against Zimbabwe after obtaining BCCI clearance

Shikhar Dhawan was initially named as the captain for this tour. But with Rahul being given the go-ahead, he has been appointed as the captain with Dhawan taking deputy duties

11 August,2022 09:36 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

