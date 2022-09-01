×
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Three held for recording private videos of multiple women in Sewri

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT act, we are further investigating the matter in detail for which the help of cyber crime cell and the Mumbai crime branch will be taken, said an official.

In the video, Ajay can be seen performing the aarti and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ajay's wife Kajol, too, shared a picture of Lord Ganesha in the story section of her Instagram. She wrote on the picture: 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi'

01 September,2022 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached CM Eknath Shinde's Thane residence on Wednesday late evening on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Shinde was later seen paying a visit to various Ganesh mandals in Thane including Kisan Nagar, from where he started his political and social work. Pic/Eknath Shinde's team

01 September,2022 03:53 PM IST
The 10 days of the festival lets people indulge in a wide variety of food that includes dishes such as modak, which is Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, along with others that are also popular in India

01 September,2022 05:18 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
McClenaghan's fears come after pace all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday

01 September,2022 02:07 PM IST | Auckland | IANS

