Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
Breaking news: New threat against Salman Khan from alleged Bishnoi associate
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened again, with an alarming message allegedly from someone claiming to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding an apology or a hefty payment for his safety.

Suniel Shetty digs out childhood pictures of daughter Athiya as she turns 32

05 November,2024 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premiere: Mission accomplished!

 The makers of Prime Video's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' organized a special screening of the show for the members of the film industry in Mumbai on Monday.

05 November,2024 09:59 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Mumbai sees rise in candidates

Splits in Shiv Sena, NCP and surge in independents push up aspirant count by 25 percent compared to 2019

05 November,2024 08:28 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Consuming too much salt? It's harming your health, say experts

Consuming salt-rich packaged food or adding extra salt to your food for extra flavour is secretly harming your heart and kidney health. A recent study found that India is consuming significantly more than the recommended level of sodium, the primary ingredient of salt. Experts decode its harms

05 November,2024 11:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Lifestyle News
Virat Kohli turns 36: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 5-ft high sculpture

The renowned sand artist created the sculpture with help from students of his sand art institution who completed it on Puri Beach in Odisha as Virat Kohli turns 36 today

05 November,2024 11:11 AM IST | Puri | ANI

Trending News:


