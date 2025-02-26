Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Shiv Sena (UBT) protests, security office of bus station vandalised
Pune rape case

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shiv Shahi AC bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on early Tuesday morning at the busy Swargate station

From jowar khichdi to to mutton poori - all the food at Prajakta Koli's wedding

From jowar khichdi to to mutton poori - all the food at Prajakta Koli's wedding

26 February,2025 09:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Kareena Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others

Spotted in the city: Kareena Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

26 February,2025 09:08 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Train services to be affected due to platform extension at CSMT, check details

Train services to be affected due to platform extension at CSMT, check details

A total of 23 trains have been short-terminated, 14 have been short-originated, and six trains have been cancelled

26 February,2025 08:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Maha Shivratri 2025 | Music and devotion go hand in hand: B Praak
Exclusive

Maha Shivratri 2025 | Music and devotion go hand in hand: B Praak

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, B Praak opens up on the inspiration behind starting a label dedicated to devotional songs, and discusses the connection between music and devotion

26 February,2025 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"No truth in rumours that I'm planning to retire": Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman, who featured in 86 ODIs, suffered a muscle strain while fielding in the New Zealand match. The incident left him out of action for the most part of the match in the Champions Trophy 2025

26 February,2025 08:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK