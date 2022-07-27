×
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned

Action comes as use of such articles has already been banned, but they are easily available in the market

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third round of questioning

Legendary singer Balwinder Safri passes away; Punjabi industry mourn his demise

Did Vijay Deverakonda confess having sex in a car on 'Koffee With Karan 7'?
From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer

27 July,2022 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Maharashtra: Let rebels use their parents to win polls, says Uddhav Thackeray

In interview with party mouthpiece, Uddhav Thackeray lambasts Shinde and BJP, accusing them of plotting to topple his government when he was in a hospital

27 July,2022 07:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Coronavirus and blood clots: Causes, effects and treatment

Mumbai saw a spike in the number of deaths due to heart attacks in the first six months of 2021. Doctors have said there is a possibility of blood clots causing them after Covid-19, however, they explain symptoms people should look out for

27 July,2022 10:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Photos: Happy Birthday Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes has the dubious distinction of being cricket's only superstar known for his fielding. Despite possessing pretty decent numbers with the bat, Rhodes' legacy was crafted due to his extraordinary reflexes, catches, run-outs and overall super-human athleticism in the field. Rhodes can be credited for taking the global game to the next level by raising the standards of fielding and fitness among players. He showed that being a game changer didn't always mean scoring hundreds or picking wickets, one could change the game with their fielding too. Pictures Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Jonty Rhodes

27 July,2022 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai

