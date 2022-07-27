In Focus
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned27 July,2022 07:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore Action comes as use of such articles has already been banned, but they are easily available in the market
From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer27 July,2022 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
In interview with party mouthpiece, Uddhav Thackeray lambasts Shinde and BJP, accusing them of plotting to topple his government when he was in a hospital27 July,2022 07:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Mumbai saw a spike in the number of deaths due to heart attacks in the first six months of 2021. Doctors have said there is a possibility of blood clots causing them after Covid-19, however, they explain symptoms people should look out for27 July,2022 10:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Jonty Rhodes has the dubious distinction of being cricket's only superstar known for his fielding. Despite possessing pretty decent numbers with the bat, Rhodes' legacy was crafted due to his extraordinary reflexes, catches, run-outs and overall super-human athleticism in the field. Rhodes can be credited for taking the global game to the next level by raising the standards of fielding and fitness among players. He showed that being a game changer didn't always mean scoring hundreds or picking wickets, one could change the game with their fielding too. Pictures Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Jonty Rhodes27 July,2022 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai