Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
Mumbai: Housebreaking theft gang busted; 6, including 4 Bangladeshis, held

An interstate gang indulging in housebreaking thefts was busted by the Mumbai Police and six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in the matter

Pulkit Samrat reaches Delhi for his wedding with Kriti Kharbanda

11 March,2024 08:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

11 March,2024 07:38 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
News
Govt announces implementation of CAA
The Central government on Monday announced implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), the officials said

11 March,2024 06:17 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Aglio e Olio to Bolognese: Whip up restaurant-style spaghetti at home

Loaded with cheese or simply tossed in some garlic and olive oil, relish restaurant-style spaghetti at home, the way you like it. This dish is hard to resist especially when you have had a tiring day at work. To help you make the perfect spaghetti at home, we have chefs sharing some easy recipes

11 March,2024 07:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Mumbai's ‘Ranji’ dynasty

Mumbai's journey in the Ranji Trophy is not merely a sequence of victories, rather a chronicle of cricketing royalty that has left an indelible mark on the tournament's storied history

11 March,2024 06:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

