WATCH: Locals in Maharashtra block railway track at Badlapur station after 2 kids were sexually assaulted in school
New roads in Mumbai to decongest Mulund traffic
War of words between allies Shiv Sena and BJP
Will quit if CM says I’m hindering Maratha quota: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Birdwatcher robbed at Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Mumbai
WATCH: Locals block track at Badlapur stn over sexual assault of school kids
Locals in Badlapur, Maharashtra, blocked the railway tracks on Tuesday after an incident of sexual assault of two children in their school came to light. According to the police, the 23-year-old attendant has been arrested. Earlier, parents protested outside the school, citing lack of safety measures

20 August,2024 10:53 AM IST | Mumbai
Celebrity Life News
Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony after dating for nine years. Their son Vayu was born in 2022

20 August,2024 11:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
According to Cyber experts, Artificial Intelligence utilises vast amounts of data to train digital computers. This is not just required for predictive analysis, but it can also offer answers for which a human being might be required

20 August,2024 11:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
Medical experts delve into the impact of climate change on mosquito-borne illnesses, the crucial role of vaccination, and the importance of regular health check-ups as effective preventive measures

20 August,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Samoa's Darius Visser registered a new world record in the T20I history. Here is all you need to know (Pic: X)

20 August,2024 12:24 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

