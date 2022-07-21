In Focus
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back21 July,2022 07:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale BMC floats tender to rebuild the foot overbridge at the north end of the station connecting the station to Saifee Hospital; work to be completed in 12 months
Salman has yet to decide on his next. While rumours are rife that the actor may begin working on the No Entry sequel next year, he is also considering setting Dabangg 4 in motion21 July,2022 02:06 PM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
The top court also issued notices to the Centre, Nagaland government and others on two pleas filed by the wives of Army officers named in the case21 July,2022 01:58 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Mumbai has seen an increase in the number of heart attacks during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the reasons are many, experts say there is a possibility of people suffering from it post-Covid and they highlight why younger adults need to be cautious21 July,2022 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
He hit 231 runs off 403 balls with 21 fours and three sixes before he was the last man dismissed in the innings by Tom Helm21 July,2022 11:34 AM IST | Lord's | ANI