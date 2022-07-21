×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP
NEET row: Two more arrested for 'forcing girl students to remove innerwear' to appear in exam
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water

In Focus

Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back

BMC floats tender to rebuild the foot overbridge at the north end of the station connecting the station to Saifee Hospital; work to be completed in 12 months

Uddhav Thackeray not a face for 2024 elections: Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray not a face for 2024 elections: Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Kartik Aaryan's pet Katori is the cutest and these pictures are proof

Kartik Aaryan's pet Katori is the cutest and these pictures are proof
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Have you heard? Salman Khan’s new dilemma

Have you heard? Salman Khan’s new dilemma

Salman has yet to decide on his next. While rumours are rife that the actor may begin working on the No Entry sequel next year, he is also considering setting Dabangg 4 in motion

21 July,2022 02:06 PM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
News
Nagaland civilian killings: SC stays criminal proceedings against 30 Army men

Nagaland civilian killings: SC stays criminal proceedings against 30 Army men

The top court also issued notices to the Centre, Nagaland government and others on two pleas filed by the wives of Army officers named in the case

21 July,2022 01:58 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Young adults need to beware of heart attacks post-Covid-19, here’s why

Young adults need to beware of heart attacks post-Covid-19, here’s why

Premium

Mumbai has seen an increase in the number of heart attacks during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the reasons are many, experts say there is a possibility of people suffering from it post-Covid and they highlight why younger adults need to be cautious

21 July,2022 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Cheteshwar Pujara continues his rich vein of form with Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara continues his rich vein of form with Sussex

He hit 231 runs off 403 balls with 21 fours and three sixes before he was the last man dismissed in the innings by Tom Helm

21 July,2022 11:34 AM IST | Lord's | ANI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK