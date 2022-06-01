×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Suspicious husband nails wife’s fraud, gets her arrested

The doctor had filed a domestic violence case against him; he wondered why she wanted to abandon her career and stay with her parents and probed her educational background to discover forged certificates

Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

 Premium
KK passes away: Wife Jyothy Krishna, son Nakul, daughter Taamara reach Kolkata Last Rites

KK passes away: Wife Jyothy Krishna, son Nakul, daughter Taamara reach Kolkata
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Farah Khan shares a picture with KK, says, 'You have gone too soon'
See Post

Farah Khan shares a picture with KK, says, 'You have gone too soon'

The choreographer-director also wrote- "U were so different and Real .. in a super ambitious industry u stood out for your unfilminess.."

01 June,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions from 2023-24: Uday Samant

50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions from 2023-24: Uday Samant

Talking to reporters, Uday Samant aid the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year

01 June,2022 09:39 AM IST | Pune | PTI
Lifestyle News
The pedigree problem: Here’s how the fixation with purebred pets harms animals

The pedigree problem: Here’s how the fixation with purebred pets harms animals

Premium

The fascination with pedigree dogs and cats has boosted the culture of shopping for pets in India. Animal welfare activists and experts tell us how it endangers pets and why adopting an indie is an ethical option

01 June,2022 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Singer KK's demise: Virat Kohli, Sehwag, Sunil Chhetri and others pay tribute

Singer KK's demise: Virat Kohli, Sehwag, Sunil Chhetri and others pay tribute

IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, sports commentator Harsha Bhogle also paid homage on Twitter

01 June,2022 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK