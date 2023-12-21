Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
City News

In Focus

Imp decisions were taken in interest of public during the winter session: Shinde

The Maharashtra Assembly winter session, which began on December 7 in Nagpur, concluded on Wednesday

Govinda turns 60: Actor starts celebration with family, paparazzi & little fans

21 December,2023 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Karisma Kapoor shares a glimpse of Taimur's birthday celebration

Karisma Kapoor posted some inside pictures from Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebrations, where she can be seen posing with birthday boy Taimur, sister Kareena and Saif

21 December,2023 06:33 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Fearless as a policeman, peerless as a leader

M A Qavi, one of the pillars of the first ATS formed to battle the Khalistani menace in Mumbai in the 1980s, passed away on Wednesday morning

21 December,2023 07:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Gautam S Mengle
Lifestyle News
Focus on flavour: Why Indian chefs are fascinated with smoked and cured meat

With the festive season here, cured and smoked meat will find its place on the table in different forms. While some are traditional, there are chefs who are experimenting with it differently

21 December,2023 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India eye second series win in South Africa

India’s lone ODI series win in the Rainbow nation came in 2018, and for an encore they require a robust beginning from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan as a pair

21 December,2023 07:30 AM IST | Paarl | PTI

Trending News:


