Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Two Senas fighting for Byculla where no MLA got elected twice since 2009
Maharashtra polls

Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav seeks to retain power despite being trounced by rival in Assembly seat during failed bid to become Mumbai South MP

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman’s private video leaked

15 November,2024 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
B-day twins Shalin Bhanot & Daljiet Kaur's rollercoaster romance & divorce drama

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur, once in love, now can't stand each other. Here's the timeline of their romance, from 'Kulvadhu' to divorce

15 November,2024 12:11 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Present govt has worsened situation for farmers: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra polls

Present govt has worsened situation for farmers: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that in his 53 years of experience in politics, he never witnessed the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister campaigning in every segment of the state assembly elections

15 November,2024 11:59 AM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Looks that prove Shalini Passi is a fashion icon

Delhi socialite Shalini Passi, a known name in the world of art and design, recently rose to fame with her appearance in the show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. From her outfits to her beauty and style mantras, she has often proven herself to be a fashion icon. In her words, "When you change your outfits, you change your energy." Here are some of her looks that we love. (Pics: Instagram/@shalini.passi)

15 November,2024 10:06 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Kohli departs after smashing a glorious cover drive in the simulation match

Currently, Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in Test cricket. In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, the veteran was seen returning to the pavilion on low scores. Team India suffered a 0-3 Test series whitewash against the Kiwis after many years on home soil

15 November,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

