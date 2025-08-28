Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak

Standing 4 feet tall, with a middle width of 3 feet 8 inches and a base width of 2 feet 4 inches, the modak was officially registered in the World Book of Records India

Watch: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do crew beaten up by locals, cops intervene

Watch: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do crew beaten up by locals, cops intervene

28 August,2025 06:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Guru Randhawa's song Azul in controversy; accused of sexualizing school girls

Guru Randhawa's song Azul in controversy; accused of sexualizing school girls

Critics called Guru Randhawa's Azul disturbing and dangerous, accusing it of normalizing harassment and sending harmful messages to youth, despite the roles being played by adult women

28 August,2025 06:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maratha quota activist on way to Mumbai dies of heart attack

Maratha quota activist on way to Mumbai dies of heart attack

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Satish Deshmukh from Beed district, was part of the group traveling with Jarange to Mumbai, where the latter will launch his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan from August 29 to press for the Maratha quota demand

28 August,2025 07:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
82 pc of Indian travellers keen to visit places for cultural experiences: Report

82 pc of Indian travellers keen to visit places for cultural experiences: Report

The report reveals that 39 per cent of travellers consider a trip successful when they return home having learnt something new about the place or its people

28 August,2025 05:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Putin, Kim Jong Un among 26 foreign leaders to take part in China's V-Day parade

Putin, Kim Jong Un among 26 foreign leaders to take part in China's V-Day parade

The parade is being held in Beijing soon after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in the nearby Tianjin city

28 August,2025 08:11 PM IST | Beijing | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK