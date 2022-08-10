In Focus
Mumbai
Kurla woman in Karachi: Foreign office steps in10 August,2022 08:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan | Anurag Kamble Indian High Commission reaches out to 60-year-old who was trafficked 20 years ago to begin diplomatic efforts for her return
The first season gave viewers a peep into Rishabh (Sahukar) and Shefali's (Mathur) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season two with more drama, fun and entertainment quotient as they prioritise individual professional goals10 August,2022 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
While granting bail to the 82-year-old, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said he shall not misuse the liberty in any manner10 August,2022 12:55 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
When it comes to cooking for special occasions, it's a good idea to prepare ahead of time. Here are some recipes you can enjoy with your family on Raksha Bandhan10 August,2022 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The-73-year-old, who officiated in 331 international matches in a career stretching from 1992 to 2010, died in a car accident in South Africa on Tuesday10 August,2022 12:02 PM IST | Dubai | PTI