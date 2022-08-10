×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, get ready to pay property tax for 2019-2020
Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion on Western Express Highway irks commuters
Mumbai logs 400 plus new Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row
Nitish Kumar to meet Bihar Governor, likely to split with BJP
Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes on Aug 13-15

In Focus

Kurla woman in Karachi: Foreign office steps in

Indian High Commission reaches out to 60-year-old who was trafficked 20 years ago to begin diplomatic efforts for her return

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi as his deputy

Let's take a look at Bhavana Pandey's fabulous life through these photos

Entertainment News
'Mind The Malhotras 2': Get ready for messier, crazier, funnier family drama
Trailer

'Mind The Malhotras 2': Get ready for messier, crazier, funnier family drama

The first season gave viewers a peep into Rishabh (Sahukar) and Shefali's (Mathur) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season two with more drama, fun and entertainment quotient as they prioritise individual professional goals

10 August,2022 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
News
SC grants bail to 82-year-old P Varavara Rao on medical grounds
Bhima Koregaon case

SC grants bail to 82-year-old P Varavara Rao on medical grounds

While granting bail to the 82-year-old, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said he shall not misuse the liberty in any manner

10 August,2022 12:55 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Raksha Bandhan: Special recipes siblings can cook and enjoy together

Raksha Bandhan: Special recipes siblings can cook and enjoy together

When it comes to cooking for special occasions, it's a good idea to prepare ahead of time. Here are some recipes you can enjoy with your family on Raksha Bandhan

10 August,2022 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
ICC expresses sadness at tragic death of Rudi Koertzen

ICC expresses sadness at tragic death of Rudi Koertzen

The-73-year-old, who officiated in 331 international matches in a career stretching from 1992 to 2010, died in a car accident in South Africa on Tuesday

10 August,2022 12:02 PM IST | Dubai | PTI

