Mumbai

| Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 13 July,2022 04:25 PM IST

Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. Khan was arrested in October last year in a high-profile drugs case. However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused. The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to a 'lack of sufficient evidence'