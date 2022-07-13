In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Court allows Aryan Khan's plea seeking return of his passport13 July,2022 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. Khan was arrested in October last year in a high-profile drugs case. However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused. The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to a 'lack of sufficient evidence'
The reason why Aamir Khan chose to run despite the injury was- the delay in shooting due to the pandemic13 July,2022 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
SLRC official said that a group of protestors who had entered the premises had demanded that they run only news related to 'anti-government protests' and entertainment programmes, Newswire Lanka reported13 July,2022 04:15 PM IST | Colombo | PTI
Most of us have grown up fidgeting with the Rubik’s Cube to figure out a way to solve it but not many of us have been as successful, and simply given up on it. The puzzle was invented by Hungarian inventor, Erno Rubik, who turns 78 today. As he turns a year older, here are some interesting facts about him13 July,2022 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raj played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is across a career spanning two decades, scoring over 10,000 international runs across all formats13 July,2022 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent