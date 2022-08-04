In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai sees 1st death due to rain-related illness, man succumbs to leptospirosis04 August,2022 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey BMC says its death committee will take a final call on the cause of the man’s death; doctors ask citizens to avoid wading through flooded streets
Shah Rukh Khan kept it casual in a white T-shirt paired with a camouflage jacket and blue pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a cap04 August,2022 05:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Special Judge Sunena Sharma on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Sanjay Pandey. Pandey is presently in judicial custody in the case04 August,2022 06:07 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
If you have attempted to guess today’s word and failed, don’t worry, we have got you covered. There is still a lot of time for you to get it right and we have put together some tips and tricks to help you out04 August,2022 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Is he going to be in good form when he comes back? He has missed a lot of cricket, a lot of question marks now present themselves just because he's been able to give other players that opportunity," said Styris04 August,2022 05:00 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS