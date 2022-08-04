×
Breaking News
BREAKING: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in the Patra Chawl land case, says ED
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Raut
Go First's flight to Chandigarh returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit

In Focus

Mumbai sees 1st death due to rain-related illness, man succumbs to leptospirosis

BMC says its death committee will take a final call on the cause of the man’s death; doctors ask citizens to avoid wading through flooded streets

Remember Television actress Shama Sikander? Here's what she's up to

Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after 'Dunki' shoot in Europe

Shah Rukh Khan kept it casual in a white T-shirt paired with a camouflage jacket and blue pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a cap

04 August,2022 05:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Delhi court dismisses ex-Mumbai police Chief Sanjay Pandey bail plea
NSE phone tapping case

Delhi court dismisses ex-Mumbai police Chief Sanjay Pandey bail plea

Special Judge Sunena Sharma on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Sanjay Pandey. Pandey is presently in judicial custody in the case

04 August,2022 06:07 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Wordle 411 for August 4: Follow these tips to guess today’s word correctly

If you have attempted to guess today’s word and failed, don’t worry, we have got you covered. There is still a lot of time for you to get it right and we have put together some tips and tricks to help you out

04 August,2022 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Former NZ all-rounder questions whether KL Rahul can get back into India side

Is he going to be in good form when he comes back? He has missed a lot of cricket, a lot of question marks now present themselves just because he's been able to give other players that opportunity," said Styris

04 August,2022 05:00 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

