In Focus
-
Mumbai
Vinayak Mete death: Driver had wrong judgement, says Deputy CM Fadnavis22 August,2022 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent Mete, the 52-year-old Shiv Sangram Party leader was killed when his car was reportedly heading towards Mumbai and hit a truck from behind on the expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district on August 14.
-
-
-
Mete, the 52-year-old Shiv Sangram Party leader was killed when his car was reportedly heading towards Mumbai and hit a truck from behind on the expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district on August 14.
And in this Bollywood industry, one way of getting applauded is by receiving awards. And one such big event, i.e., the Lords of Trendz Midday Awards, happened recently in the city22 August,2022 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday. Pics/PTI22 August,2022 01:12 PM IST
People experience failure daily and while some are able to deal with it, there are others who struggle to get back up, and this has worsened in the age of social media. Two city experts dwell on the effects of failure on people, how those around them can help and even share tips to deal with it22 August,2022 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
SC directs CoA appointed to oversee affairs of All India Football Federation should cease to exist. Follow Live updates here:22 August,2022 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai