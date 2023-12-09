Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
City News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Four female students drown at Devgad beach, one missing

Four women students of a private institute drowned in the sea at Devgad in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Saturday afternoon while a male student was missing

Spotted in the city: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Tripti Dimri and other

Spotted in the city: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Tripti Dimri and other

09 December,2023 08:02 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Vicky Kaushal shares unseen video of Katrina Kaif

Ent Top Stories: Vicky Kaushal shares unseen video of Katrina Kaif

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

09 December,2023 07:14 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Shinde credits BJP's assembly poll triumph to Modi's governance

Maharashtra CM Shinde credits BJP's assembly poll triumph to Modi's governance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saturday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) impressive performance in the recent Assembly polls to the outstanding welfare initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the past nine years

09 December,2023 03:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Fitting into flannel fashion: A style guide for Mumbai's winter

Mid-Day Premium Fitting into flannel fashion: A style guide for Mumbai's winter

It’s always fun to dress fashionably especially if you are one of those who keeps an eye on the latest trends or seasons. With winter here, fashion experts tell us why flannels are an all-time classic, and even share fashion tips

09 December,2023 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Uncapped Indians Kashvee Gautam, Vrinda Dinesh break bank at WPL auction

Uncapped Indians Kashvee Gautam, Vrinda Dinesh break bank at WPL auction

The 20-year-old's base price was Rs 10 lakh. Both Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz bid for Kashvee before the former managed to secure her services for the second edition of WPL

09 December,2023 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK