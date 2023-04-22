Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Despite promise of 20, only 2 AC double-decker e-buses in BEST's fleet so far

During the presentation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 2023-24 budget, civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal also said that the total number of e-buses in the BEST fleet would grow to 3,400 by December-end

Exclusive video! Palak Tiwari's dream date is one where Shweta Tiwari can't lurk

22 April,2023 03:22 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan maintains Eid tradition, greets fans waiting outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan stepped out on his terrace at Mannat on Saturday afternoon to wave and greet fans on Eid, a tradition he has maintained. Younger son AbRam also joined the superstar.

22 April,2023 04:09 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
News
PSLV C55 carrying two Singapore satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

In its dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, ISRO's workhorse launch vehicle carried with it TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite that would be deployed into low earth orbit

22 April,2023 02:23 PM IST | Sriharikota | PTI
Lifestyle News
Here is why people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya and its mythological relevance

Hinduism has many festivals all around the year with some being extremely auspicious. Akshaya Tritiya is one such day that is believed to be the most auspicious. On this day, the jeweller’s shops are a sight worth experiencing with so many people flocking to buy gold. But why do people buy gold on this day? Read on to know

22 April,2023 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Sachin Tendulkar and his 1991 cake-cutting memory

Batting legend turns back the clock; stresses the important role the media played in his cricket career

22 April,2023 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

