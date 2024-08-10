Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
People should beware of 'stepbrothers' spreading rumours about 'Ladki Bahin': CM

Shinde said his government does not work keeping in mind the elections, but it works for the welfare of people

Gucci's brand site crashes after announcing BTS Jin as global ambassador

10 August,2024 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala's families share happy moments in new pics

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: New inside pictures have made their way to social media where we can see the newly engaged couple sharing happy moments with their families

10 August,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar apologises for ban on export of onions

NCP president says decision was a mistake while addressing gathering in Niphad in Nashik district, a major onion production hub, on Friday

10 August,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Lifestyle News
Get, set, travel: A comprehensive guide to solo travelling for women

Mid-Day Premium Get, set, travel: A comprehensive guide to solo travelling for women

As more women set their sights on solo journeys, we speak to women travellers who share their experiences and suggest destinations for solo travelling, safety tips, packing essentials and more

10 August,2024 11:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Royal Mysore for Yohanl Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Gr 3)

The first-named who has been in rousing form is expected to triumph at the finish line

10 August,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

