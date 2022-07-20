In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai reports 340 gastroenteritis cases within two weeks20 July,2022 03:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant Gastroenteritis or stomach flu, can be termed as an inflammation (irritation) of the intestines. It spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting and fever
The song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam was everywhere and fans were eagerly waiting for the complete version of the song. Such was the demand from fans on the release of ‘Kesariya’ that the makers were compelled to change the order of song releases of the film20 July,2022 04:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab20 July,2022 05:18 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
While the rains bring in humidity, a slight chill in the air does call for layering pieces to ace the fresh and trendy monsoon look. Fashion content creators share an easy guide to style a variety of shirts and shrugs20 July,2022 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Secured in a custom-made case, the trophy was ferried across by Zampa and local cricket fans to Reef Magic Pontoon, off Cairns, which gives visitors the opportunity to get an underwater seat to see the colours and sea life of the reef20 July,2022 09:34 AM IST | Melbourne | ANI