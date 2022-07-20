×
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all Uttar Pradesh FIRs, disbands SIT
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not

Mumbai reports 340 gastroenteritis cases within two weeks

Gastroenteritis or stomach flu, can be termed as an inflammation (irritation) of the intestines. It spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting and fever

Delhi court sends ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to ED custody Phone tapping case

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina, Isabelle, Ileana, Sharvari & Sunny return from Maldives

Entertainment News
'Kesariya' releases in 5 Indian languages; 2 English words steal limelight

The song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam was everywhere and fans were eagerly waiting for the complete version of the song. Such was the demand from fans on the release of ‘Kesariya’ that the makers were compelled to change the order of song releases of the film

20 July,2022 04:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
'2 gangsters involved in Moose Wala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar'

Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab

20 July,2022 05:18 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mumbai monsoon: Style tips on how to layer with shirts and shrugs

While the rains bring in humidity, a slight chill in the air does call for layering pieces to ace the fresh and trendy monsoon look. Fashion content creators share an easy guide to style a variety of shirts and shrugs

20 July,2022 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Adam Zampa takes T20 WC 2022 trophy for a dip at the Great Barrier Reef

Secured in a custom-made case, the trophy was ferried across by Zampa and local cricket fans to Reef Magic Pontoon, off Cairns, which gives visitors the opportunity to get an underwater seat to see the colours and sea life of the reef

20 July,2022 09:34 AM IST | Melbourne | ANI

