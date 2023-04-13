- Latest News
The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police. An official said, "it is a routine preventive order which is issued by the police from time to time"
The unfortunate news of Kamal Chhabra's demise was shared on Instagram by one of the most popular celebrity photographers, Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle13 April,2023 04:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A special court here on Thursday extended till April 15 the police remand of IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri who has been accused of abetting the suicide of his hostel mate Darshan Solanki13 April,2023 07:22 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
With the onset of Ramzan, the famous khau galli at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road is oozing with mouth-watering desserts. The streets are bustling with food lovers who flock to pulsating shops, sweet stalls, and restaurants in a bid to stimulate their taste buds. We spoke to Mumbaikar Mohammad Ruwham Khan, who takes us through the top must-try desserts at the iconic Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai13 April,2023 07:51 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
The country's top wrestlers Phogat, Malik, and Bajrang Punia staged a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in January and accused the WFI boss of sexual exploitation and intimidation13 April,2023 08:15 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
