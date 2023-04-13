Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
Mumbai Police bans flying activities in city till May 15, check details

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police. An official said, "it is a routine preventive order which is issued by the police from time to time"

Bloody Daddy Teaser: Shahid impresses netizens with his action hero avatar

13 April,2023 07:54 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra's mother passes away

The unfortunate news of Kamal Chhabra's demise was shared on Instagram by one of the most popular celebrity photographers, Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle

13 April,2023 04:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IIT Bombay student's death: Hostel mate's police remand extended till April 15

A special court here on Thursday extended till April 15 the police remand of IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri who has been accused of abetting the suicide of his hostel mate Darshan Solanki

13 April,2023 07:22 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
From Malpuas to Masala Milk: 5 unmissable sweets at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road

With the onset of Ramzan, the famous khau galli at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road is oozing with mouth-watering desserts. The streets are bustling with food lovers who flock to pulsating shops, sweet stalls, and restaurants in a bid to stimulate their taste buds. We spoke to Mumbaikar Mohammad Ruwham Khan, who takes us through the top must-try desserts at the iconic Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

13 April,2023 07:51 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
No concrete evidence of sexual harassment found against WFI chief: Sources

The country's top wrestlers Phogat, Malik, and Bajrang Punia staged a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in January and accused the WFI boss of sexual exploitation and intimidation

13 April,2023 08:15 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

