The announcement comes after former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that PM Modi asked him to keep quiet after he told him that the 2019 Pulwama attack happened because the Centre did not provide aircraft to transport CRPF jawans despite intelligence inputs on the possibility of a terror strike
Anupam Kher organised a touching musical evening brimming with melodies and reminiscences in honour of his late close friend Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary16 April,2023 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The incident took place in Vashi area at around 1.30 pm on Saturday when the 37-year-old police naik, Siddeshwar Mali, was on bandobast duty16 April,2023 10:16 AM IST | Thane | Anurag Kamble
On a three-city tour, Echoes of Earth, known as the greenest festival, came to Mumbai this weekend. With engaging panel discussions and workshops, it also also saw English nu jazz band, The Cinematic Orchestra come to India for the first time to give people a musical treat.16 April,2023 03:01 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sikandar Raza slammed his maiden IPL fifty after an impressive show by his side's bowling unit as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in a last-over finish here on Saturday16 April,2023 01:29 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
