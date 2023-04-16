Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
Maha Cong to hold state-wide protest after Satya Pal Malik ‘disclosure’: Patole

The announcement comes after former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that PM Modi asked him to keep quiet after he told him that the 2019 Pulwama attack happened because the Centre did not provide aircraft to transport CRPF jawans despite intelligence inputs on the possibility of a terror strike

Shriya Pilgaonkar to star opposite Jitendra Kumar in Emmay Entertainment's next?

16 April,2023 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor get emotional as they remember Satish Kaushik

Anupam Kher organised a touching musical evening brimming with melodies and reminiscences in honour of his late close friend Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary

16 April,2023 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km in Navi Mumbai

The incident took place in Vashi area at around 1.30 pm on Saturday when the 37-year-old police naik, Siddeshwar Mali, was on bandobast duty

16 April,2023 10:16 AM IST | Thane | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
Echoes of Earth music festival:The Cinematic Orchestra takes centre stage

On a three-city tour, Echoes of Earth, known as the greenest festival, came to Mumbai this weekend. With engaging panel discussions and workshops, it also also saw English nu jazz band, The Cinematic Orchestra come to India for the first time to give people a musical treat.

16 April,2023 03:01 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2023 Points Table: PBKS enter top 4, Kohli climbs to 3rd in Orange Cap chase

Sikandar Raza slammed his maiden IPL fifty after an impressive show by his side's bowling unit as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in a last-over finish here on Saturday

16 April,2023 01:29 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

