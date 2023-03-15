Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
Mumbai: NCB raids in Kharghar, drugs, cash and gold seized; one held

The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB said, during the search, Rs 7 lakh was recovered which was seized in the matter

Alia Bhatt's birthday: Revisiting pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

 15 March,2023 11:57 AM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
mid-day Insta Diary: Party perfect with birthday girl Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has an enviable collection of dresses and gowns, that make her the cynosure of every party. Here are some of our favourite looks the actress has sported, that you should be taking style inspiration from! Check out these stunning outfits that the actress totally rocked!

15 March,2023 01:37 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Land-for-job scam: Delhi court gives bail to Lalu, Rabri and Misa Bharti

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on March 29. The CBI did not oppose the bail plea

15 March,2023 12:23 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
5 common problems customers face when shopping online

While many people opt to shop online, it is not always easy and many people can face a variety of issues. As consumers, one must be aware of some of the challenges we could face while shopping online

14 March,2023 08:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
RCB have improved...we need to take them very seriously, says UP Warriorz coach

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not won any game in the ongoing WPL 2023 so far but UP Warriorz coach Jon Lewis feels that the Smriti Mandhana led franchise have improved in the last couple of games and his team needs to take them very seriously and prepare well

15 March,2023 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

