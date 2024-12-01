Mumbai

| Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 01 December,2024 02:04 PM IST

Maharashtra govt formation

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday