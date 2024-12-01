Breaking News
Maharashtra government formation: CM swearing-in on December 5; Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath
London to Mumbai flight turns around after ‘engine shutdown’
Mumbai: BMC misses Andheri’s Gokhale bridge deadline again
Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime
Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station
'Mahayuti partners to jointly decide on swearing-in modalities for December 5'
Maharashtra govt formation

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-starrer tickets being sold at over Rs 2000, fills out fast

01 December,2024 01:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan loves Diljit Dosanjh's Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference

During his Kolkata concert, singer Diljit Dosanjh made reference to Shah Rukh Khan's IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. The Bollywood superstar reacts to the same

01 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 329 at 9 AM, a slight dip from Saturday's 24-hour average of 346, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

01 December,2024 01:55 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World AIDS Day: Southeast Asia represents 10 pct of HIV global burden, says WHO

The Southeast Asia region, including India, has about 3.9 million people living with HIV (PLHIV), WHO's Regional Director, South-East Asia, Saima Wazed

01 December,2024 08:30 AM IST | New Delhi
Sports News
Joe Root does the unthinkable, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record

Former England batter Alastair Cook stands in third place on the chart with 1611 runs

01 December,2024 02:19 PM IST | Christchurch (New Zealand) | mid-day online correspondent

