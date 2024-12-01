-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday
During his Kolkata concert, singer Diljit Dosanjh made reference to Shah Rukh Khan's IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. The Bollywood superstar reacts to the same01 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 329 at 9 AM, a slight dip from Saturday's 24-hour average of 346, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)01 December,2024 01:55 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
The Southeast Asia region, including India, has about 3.9 million people living with HIV (PLHIV), WHO's Regional Director, South-East Asia, Saima Wazed01 December,2024 08:30 AM IST | New Delhi
Former England batter Alastair Cook stands in third place on the chart with 1611 runs01 December,2024 02:19 PM IST | Christchurch (New Zealand) | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT