Mumbai University to offer full-time degree courses online27 May,2022 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh The varsity will be the first in Maharashtra to do so; first will be a post-graduate programme in sociology, 11 more to follow
Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting his son Aryan Khan on Thursday morning at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai. The actor was flanked by security during his visit to his son. We have pictures (All photos/Shadab Khan)21 October,2021 09:54 AM IST
The health expert also emphasised keeping a close watch on unusual symptoms, especially those who have a travel history from the monkeypox-infected countries27 May,2022 06:39 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Amit Dave, one among the four Indian photojournalists who won the Pulitzer Prize for ‘Feature Photography’, speaks to Mid-Day Digital about the recognition and remembers late colleague and well-known journalist Danish Siddiqui27 May,2022 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
On his 60th birthday—which he calls the equivalent of a cricket ton—Ravi Shastri looks back on his years as player and coach27 May,2022 03:11 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent