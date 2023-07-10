Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

'Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios allotment can happen in a matter of hours'

While speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Uday Samant said that the allotment of portfolios would happen according to the merit of the aspirants

Jawan Prevue: Fan and Friends of Shah Rukh Khan hail the first glimpse

Jawan Prevue: Fan and Friends of Shah Rukh Khan hail the first glimpse

10 July,2023 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Parineeti Chopra buys significant minority stake in ‘Clensta’

Parineeti Chopra buys significant minority stake in ‘Clensta’

Parineeti Chopra has just turned entrepreneur by purchasing a significant minority stake in ‘Clensta'

10 July,2023 05:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
SC to hear on July 31 Uddhav's plea against EC order on allotting party name

SC to hear on July 31 Uddhav's plea against EC order on allotting party name

The top court had on February 22 sought the response of the Shinde faction and the Election Commission on Uddhav Thackeray's plea

10 July,2023 07:45 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mumbai's ultimate guide to enjoying a traditional thali experience this monsoon

Mumbai's ultimate guide to enjoying a traditional thali experience this monsoon

Enjoy the pitter-patter of raindrops with these thali experiences in Mumbai this monsoon

10 July,2023 05:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Parth Salunkhe becomes India's 1st male recurve archer to win Youth World C'ship

Parth Salunkhe becomes India's 1st male recurve archer to win Youth World C'ship

Parth Salunkhe provided the perfect icing on the cake by defeating a Korean in the Under-21 men's recurve individual final here on Sunday

10 July,2023 04:27 PM IST | Limerick | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK