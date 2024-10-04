Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead in slab crash at century-old Grant Road building
Why no murder charges, asks Worli hit-and-run case victim’s family
Mumbai: Trying to save Rs 5K, woman loses Rs 6 lakh in cyber fraud
Centre accords Marathi classical language status
After BJP denies ticket, Harshvardhan Patil looks to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP
Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally
shot-button
Navratri

In Focus

21-year-old gang-raped in Pune: Oppn slams govt over 'law-and-order collapse'

The woman was raped by three unknown people in the Bopdev Ghat area in Pune city of Maharashtra on Thursday night

In Pics: Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, at puja ceremony of Thalapathy 69

In Pics: Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, at puja ceremony of Thalapathy 69

04 October,2024 04:18 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Retired bus conductor objects to dialogues in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Retired bus conductor objects to dialogues in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

A retired bus conductor filed a PIL against the objectionable dialogues in the film Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth. The petitioner claimed that the dialogues justify extra judicial killing

04 October,2024 06:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Badlapur sexual assault: School fully reopens, but unease lingers

Badlapur sexual assault: School fully reopens, but unease lingers

Teachers, parents and students say leadership vacuum means life in the school is not the same any more

04 October,2024 05:49 PM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Navratri 2024: Best shopping spots in Mumbai

Navratri 2024: Best shopping spots in Mumbai

From vibrant chaniya cholis to house décor and from puja samagri to garba and dandiya accessories, local markets in the city are catering to diverse requirements for Navratri

03 October,2024 08:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Can India channel their inner champions in World Cup opener?

Mid-Day Premium Can India channel their inner champions in World Cup opener?

Friday’s conquest with New Zealand will be more about exorcising the painful memories of previous near-misses for India

04 October,2024 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News: