State health dept asks civic bodies to conduct fever surveys as eight cases of Zika have been reported from across the state
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. Here's what the women of the Ambani clan wore for the sangeet ceremony.06 July,2024 09:41 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Rohit Sharma, 3 others felicitated for WC win, the function was a first of its kind to honour athletes in the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan06 July,2024 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
As the number of Zika virus cases increases in Maharashtra, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai doctors to break down the disease and why pregnant mothers need to take care. They not only share the causes and effects but also the precautions that people need to take06 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Saina Nehwal says two-month gap in competition before Paris Olympics can make journey to podium difficult06 July,2024 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Neeraj Anand
