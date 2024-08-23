Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
Pawar wonders if his Z plus security cover an attempt to get 'authentic' info

The Centre on Wednesday accorded Z plus security cover, the highest category of armed VIP security cover, to Sharad Pawar

Confirmed! Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol's Border 2, first teaser out

23 August,2024 01:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Sanya stuns in ethnic outfit by her ‘personal stylist’ mom: ‘Aap ho to hum hain'

Sanya Malhotra wore a dress made by her personal stylist, her mom. The actress shared an emotional note along with her post

23 August,2024 02:21 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news

The police identified the woman as Ritika Prakash Shelar, 21, a resident of Ambarnath in Thane district

23 August,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
Lifestyle News
Govindas have a high risk of injuries during Dahi Handi, warn Mumbai doctors

Experts emphasise the necessity of wearing protective equipment and incorporating stretching and strength training exercises to reduce the risk of injuries during Dahi Handi

23 August,2024 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
World Wrestling C'ships: Women wrestlers shine as IND secures four gold medals

India's wrestlers are competing in 29 medal events at the U17 World Wrestling Championships, with 10 in greco-roman, 10 in men's freestyle wrestling and nine in women's freestyle. So far, India has earned a total of six medals in the U17 World Wrestling Championships. It includes two bronze medals by Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi

23 August,2024 04:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

