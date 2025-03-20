Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
Maharashtra: Lab test ‘loot’ to end soon as govt plans price cap

State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar tells mid-day that a dedicated Special Cell and flying squads will be deployed in next four months to monitor and curb malpractice and arbitrary pricing. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde, who highlighted how private laboratories were overcharging patients

Rakesh Roshan says people warned him against Rekha: 'She troubled those who...'

20 March,2025 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS J-hope missed trying Chicago's famous pizza, but plans to eat Mexican taco

BTS J-hope who recently performed in Chicago, confessed that he wasn’t at his best and also shared that he was unable to try the city’s famous deep-dish pizza due to the snow

20 March,2025 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Foreign influencers in dock for handling protected species for social media like

Activists urge Forest Department to take legal action against Michael Holston and Mickael Aparicio for making reels with snakes in Navi Mumbai. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma said, “Influencers need to be responsible and understand that they can’t upload illegal, unethical and unsafe handling of wildlife

20 March,2025 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Mumbai Guide News
Navroze: Along with Parsi cuisine, savour regional Indian festive food in Mumbai

An Indian regional cuisine restaurant in Kala Ghoda ushers the new season with home chefs celebrating festive food from their home turfs

20 March,2025 08:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Phorum Pandya
Sports News

"We’ll have to wait...": Jayawardene on Jasprit Bumrah's health update

In the absence of Bumrah, experienced Kiwi left-arm pacer Trent Boult will lead the MI attack along with pacer Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley and Corbin Bosch

20 March,2025 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

