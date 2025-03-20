-
State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar tells mid-day that a dedicated Special Cell and flying squads will be deployed in next four months to monitor and curb malpractice and arbitrary pricing. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde, who highlighted how private laboratories were overcharging patients
BTS J-hope who recently performed in Chicago, confessed that he wasn’t at his best and also shared that he was unable to try the city’s famous deep-dish pizza due to the snow20 March,2025 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Activists urge Forest Department to take legal action against Michael Holston and Mickael Aparicio for making reels with snakes in Navi Mumbai. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma said, “Influencers need to be responsible and understand that they can’t upload illegal, unethical and unsafe handling of wildlife20 March,2025 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
An Indian regional cuisine restaurant in Kala Ghoda ushers the new season with home chefs celebrating festive food from their home turfs20 March,2025 08:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Phorum Pandya
In the absence of Bumrah, experienced Kiwi left-arm pacer Trent Boult will lead the MI attack along with pacer Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley and Corbin Bosch20 March,2025 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
