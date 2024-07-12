Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
Part of roof collapses at CSMT, none injured

The railway officials said that they were inspecting other parts of the structure

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Celebrities arrive for the grand ceremony

12 July,2024 07:01 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Suhana Khan repurposes her 2022 Diwali saree for Anant & Radhika's wedding

Suhana Khan arrived at Anant and Radhika's wedding venue with her brother, wearing a beautiful six-yard saree. Keeping sustainability in mind, Suhana has repurposed this beautiful saree

12 July,2024 06:57 PM IST | Mumbai
Maharashtra Legislative Council elections: 274 MLAs cast their votes

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats in the upper house of the state legislature

12 July,2024 04:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Unveiling the Wild: Everything you need to know before your first safari

From hotspots to safari etiquette, and a packing list, here is an expert guide to your first safari adventure

12 July,2024 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
IN PHOTOS | Most Test wickets: James Anderson finishes in third place

As one of the finest fast bowlers to ever play the game, James Anderson retired from international cricket, here are all the bowlers with the most number of test wickets (Pic: File Pic)

12 July,2024 07:12 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

