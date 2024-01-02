-
As drivers clash with police during protests against new 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases, experts say such stringent punishment is required to ensure road safety improves
A WhatsApp chat between social media sensation Orry and actress Palak Tiwari has gone viral on social media. In the chat, Orry is seen rejecting Palak's apology02 January,2024 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
That JN.1 is responsible for the increase is only a guess so far owing to its limited numbers and pending genome sequencing, officials say clearer picture to emerge next week02 January,2024 01:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
A doctor, a sportsperson, a dietician and a mental health expert sat down to unravel the ultimate lifestyle reset guide. Use this to navigate personal growth and overall well-being02 January,2024 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Having had his fair share of success in the Rainbow Nation with 30 wickets in seven Tests, it is to Jasprit Bumrah that India will turn for a series-levelling win in Cape Town, where the final Test starts tomorrow02 January,2024 07:00 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik
