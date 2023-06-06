Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
A weather system developing in the Arabian Sea is to blame for the delayed monsoon, it is expected to move in the next 4-5 days

Sunil Dutt's most candid photos from his younger days and lesser-known facts

06 June,2023 08:28 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani celebrate trailer release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

After a positive response to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer by the audience, the makers of the film held an intimate party for the team of the film to celebrate the trailer release

06 June,2023 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in aircraft

The Qatar Airways flight to London from here via Doha with 541 passengers on board was getting ready for take-off at 3.29 am on Tuesday when one passenger started shouting that there was a bomb in the plane, the sources said

06 June,2023 11:11 AM IST | Kolkata | PTI
Do you continuously wear your earphones? Experts insist you need to stop

Most of us spend a lot of time plugging in our earphones, so much so that it has become an extension of our body. However, prolonged usage can be damaging and experts tell you why

06 June,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
WTC final: 'Big week for Australia and India,' says Steve Smith

Smith, who led the side when regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, said on Monday: “The two best teams are playing in the final, it’s great”

06 June,2023 07:15 AM IST | London | Debasish Datta

