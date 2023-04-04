Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button
IPL-News

In Focus

Shivaji Park pool: 'Change is visible, pool is being cleaned'
Mid-day Impact

After this paper highlighted sorry state of affairs in city’s biggest swimming pool, management fixes change rooms and cleans up messy parts

Mumbai Meri Jaan! Renuka Shahane: An old lady was happy to see me alive

Mumbai Meri Jaan! Renuka Shahane: An old lady was happy to see me alive

04 April,2023 10:24 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Tuesday Trivia: Zendaya did her own Make-up for NMACC event in Mumbai

Tuesday Trivia: Zendaya did her own Make-up for NMACC event in Mumbai

Zendaya made a stunning appearance in a saree created by designer Rahul Mishra for day 2 of the NMACC opening event in Mumbai

04 April,2023 08:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Manipur: Five injured in powerful IED blast in Ukhrul district

Manipur: Five injured in powerful IED blast in Ukhrul district

All five injured, who were non-Manipuris residing in the state and included four shopkeepers and a cart puller, have been admitted to Ukhrul district hospital for treatment

04 April,2023 09:45 AM IST | Imphal | PTI
Lifestyle News
Dealing with autism: Know more about the disorder and how you can help

Mid-Day Premium Dealing with autism: Know more about the disorder and how you can help

Even as people celebrate World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, how many of us know what Autism is? Mid-day Online spoke to city experts to help people understand more about the developmental disorder. They not only share common misconceptions but also actionable solutions

04 April,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Dinesh Karthik: Kohli targets big dog in the opposition camp

Dinesh Karthik: Kohli targets big dog in the opposition camp

Jofra Archer put down Kohli on his first ball of the match. Kohli then followed it up with a boundary through third man and smacked a six over long-off.

04 April,2023 07:51 AM IST | Bangalore | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK