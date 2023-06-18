Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon
Mumbai: Only one-way traffic on Coastal Road in December
Mumbai: 35-year-old habitual thief held
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months
Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple’s trail
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Navi Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, the official from Nerul police station said

Meeting India, from India! Conversation with Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio India Exclusive

Meeting India, from India! Conversation with Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio

18 June,2023 10:39 AM IST | Sao Paulo | Mayank Shekhar
Entertainment News
First Pics: Karan Deol gets married to Drisha Acharya in grand ceremony

First Pics: Karan Deol gets married to Drisha Acharya in grand ceremony

The festivities reach a climax in the Deol household today! After a host of pre-wedding celebrations including an extravagant and thoroughly enjoyable sangeet, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol married his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya an hour ago on June 18th, 2023

18 June,2023 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in Rajasthan after heavy rainfall

Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in Rajasthan after heavy rainfall

Officials said the Amry and the National Disaster Response Force have been requested to remain on standby in case of any eventuality

18 June,2023 02:54 PM IST | Jaipur | ANI
Lifestyle News
Father's Day 2023: What's it like to be a single father

Father's Day 2023: What's it like to be a single father

Single fathers like single mothers face a lot of challenges daily as they juggle home, work and life. However, that doesn't stop them from giving their best. Mid-day Online spoke to a single father to share their experience

18 June,2023 02:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Mumbai’s Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian shocked by Duleep snub

Mumbai’s Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian shocked by Duleep snub

This year, only four Mumbai cricketers—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Shams Mulani—find themselves in the squad

18 June,2023 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK