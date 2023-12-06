Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Other areas in south Mumbai to get less water as Malabar Hill reservoir will be emptied to facilitate an inspection by an expert committee

No taming this animal

06 December,2023 02:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
'Chillao Mat'; Jaya Bachchan scolds paps at The Archies premiere, watch video

In a new video shared on Instagram that has gone viral, Jaya Bachchan was seen losing her cool when the paparazzi started yelling and shouting their names to grab their attention

06 December,2023 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: BMC gears up ahead of commemoration

G North ward, which is making the arrangements, has set up drinking water system, health services, toilets and temporary shelters in and around Dadar

06 December,2023 05:25 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Mid-Day Premium Houses of Mazgaon, Chawls of Girgaon: How these Mumbaikars are archiving Mumbai

Mumbai boasts of many beautiful neighbourhoods. However, as some of them come to the light, others are left basking in the past glory. Some Mumbaikars are taking it upon themselves to archive and create an online repository for the future, and even propose a new model

06 December,2023 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
‘World Cup on our mind’: Amol Muzumdar

Ahead of start of T20I series against England, newly-appointed India women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar insists their focus is on winning the global showpiece event in Bangladesh next year

06 December,2023 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

