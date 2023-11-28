Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals are back, armed with digital fines this time

Discontinued in 2022, the marshals had an ill reputation for thuggery and extortion; and now, they will be empowered to penalise citizens for air pollution, too

Zeenat Aman shares glimpse of her character from 'Bun Tikki'

28 November,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
20 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Karan Johar pens emotional note

20 Years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': Karan Johar, the producer of the film, took to social media to pen a note marking two decades of the SRK-starrer

28 November,2023 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Hope Aarey’s boundary wall is not just decoration

A report stated that locals were cautioning that trees in the wall’s path were being damaged

28 November,2023 04:27 AM IST | Mumbai | The Editorial
'Packaged food brands have been blatantly lying to us'

Despite facing lawsuits, this Food Pharmer is on a journey to raise awareness about the evils of packaged foods. From bringing the misleading marketing gimmick of food brands to the limelight to teaching people how to read food labels, this individual is bringing about a food revolution one reel at a time

28 November,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Ravi Shastri goes down memory lane at ISPL launch

And when the all-rounder-turned-commentator and coach does that, the script is generally Mumbai-centric.

28 November,2023 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

